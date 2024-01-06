Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Want Changes To WWE’s Production Following Kevin Dunn’s Departure

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about Kevin Dunn’s departure from WWE after being with the company for years in the production truck and overseeing WWE programming. You can check out some highlights below:

On Kevin Dunn’s departure: “I’m happy for Kevin. Unless you’ve been there; unless you’ve spent any time in WWE — particularly on the production side of things — there is no way the average non-televised person is listening to this, even people on television, 95% of them aren’t going to be able to relate to what Kevin Dunn accomplished. And not only what he accomplished, but being able to survive for as long as Kevin did in the pressure cooker that is WWE under Vince McMahon, especially in that role. Whatever kind of award you can give to be like a creative production executive made of cast iron. That’s Kevin.

“Now look, Kevin’s not a people person. He’s just not. He’s a great guy. You got to get to know him. There has to be a level of trust and communication there. I like Kevin Dunn. I understand why people just — you know, I get it. People that don’t know him and say, ‘Oh, he’s an asshole. He doesn’t like that he doesn’t treat people well.’ You get to know Kevin, he’s a good guy. He’s incredibly talented and very loyal. But he’s opinionated, and he brokers no bulls**t. I love that saying, ‘brokers no bulls**t.’ There’s an actor who said it’s a line in a TV series I saw one time. It was really cool. But Kevin’s a unique cat. But you would have to be a unique cat to be able to survive and contribute the amount that Kevin Dunn has contributed to the sports entertainment industry around the world. You will not find a live event that is produced better than WWE product. You’re not.”

On what is the one thing he wants to see WWE change with production: “Nothing, it’s working. I have my own opinion about things, you know. It’s like going into a restaurant and telling the chef, ‘Well you know, I really think you should use a little more salt on this item and a little less salt over here, and try a little rosemary over here on this.’ It’s a successful restaurant, it’s working. The chef is a four-star chef, five-star chef, whatever they are, those Michelin things.”

