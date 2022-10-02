Eric Bischoff Claims the AEW Fanbase Has ‘Deteriorated,’ Product Not Seeing Growth

– During the latest edition of his Strictly business podcast (via WrestlingInc.com), WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claimed that the AEW fanbase has “deteriorated” and that the AEW product has not gained any “renewed interest” year after year.

When speaking about some of AEW’s recent string of No. 1-ranked shows that averaged over a million viewers a week, Eric Bischoff stated on AEW, “They did some of their highest numbers… Okay, so they improved their weekly averages by about 50 to 75,000 people?”

Bischoff also described some of AEW’s recent growth in numbers as a “rounding error,” claiming that AEW hasn’t seen any truly significant growth. He continued, “Let’s turn the corner and see if the car wreck is on the side of the highway and if they’ve cleaned it up yet.”

As previously reported, last week’s edition of AEW saw the show fall below one million viewers after breaking the one million viewer mark for five straight weeks. The show also fell out of the Top 5 cable TV rankings behind coverage of Hurricane Ian on The Weather Channel and Tucker Carlson Tonight.