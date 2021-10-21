wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Claims He Will Drop Some Painful Truths About Tony Khan
October 21, 2021 | Posted by
As we previously reported, former WCW President Eric Bischoff took aim at Tony Khan’s recent comments about WWE, claiming that the AEW GM should “shut up” and focus on wrestling. Khan fired back in an interview, saying that it was hypocritical of Bischoff, who once challenged Vince McMahon to a fight on an episode of Nitro, to say that. In response, Eric Bischoff took to Twitter and promised to reveal some “painful truths” about Khan.
He wrote: “Truth can be painful. And this pain is going to be ugly.”
Bischoff’s podcast, 83 Weeks, typically drops every Monday.
