wrestling / News
UPDATED: Eric Bischoff Claims AEW Dynamite Appearance Was a ‘Cameo,’ Thanks AEW & Banters With Jericho
UPDATE: Eric Bischoff has posted to Twitter to comment some more on his appearance on last night’s AEW Dynamite to moderate the Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy debate. Bischoff thanked AEW for the experience and said it was fun, while also having a touch of banter with Chris Jericho when the latter expressed disdain for Bischoff declaring Orange Cassidy the winner:
Stamford souvenir. https://t.co/brXcC47b58
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 6, 2020
And a tip of the hat to @JRsBBQ for the @83Weeks nod last night on @AEWonTNT. Proving once again that he, like no one else, can make a shameless plug sound exciting as hell!
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 6, 2020
It was fun! https://t.co/tuBAzfzcMB
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 6, 2020
And I had a blast! Thanks for all the great support here and a special thank you to the entire team at @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling for being such great hosts. https://t.co/kTNsOBI7JW
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 6, 2020
Declaring @orangecassidy the winner of that debate was just…2Sweet! He ate your lunch and stole your bike with his global warming stance. Get over it. https://t.co/771492e8fA
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 6, 2020
ORIGINAL: Former WCW Head and WWE Smackdown Executive Director Eric Bischoff made his AEW debut last night on Dynamite. He appeared as the moderator for the “debate” between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy ahead of their upcoming rematch. It was later reported by PWInsider that Bischoff’s appearance was a “one-time thing.” Bischoff himself later spoke to Wrestlezone’s Bill Pritchard, commenting that his appearance was just a “cameo.”
Wrestlezone reports that when asked about his AEW status, Bischoff confirmed that his appearance was a “one-time deal” and only a “cameo” role. He responded on his appearance, “No. It was a cameo, and it made sense in that particular scene between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho.”
The Dynamite episode featuring Bischoff’s appearance drew AEW’s highest viewership since March 4. Additionally, it also drew the highest ratings for Dynamite since February 5.
Earlier today, Bischoff responded to a tweet by the official TNT account noting, “Eric Bischoff is on TNT. That’s it. That’s the tweet.” He replied, “And glad to be back. Miss me?” You can view that exchange below.
And glad to be back. Miss me? https://t.co/cqbh1de04Z
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 6, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Ruby Riott & Sarah Logan Wanted to Ensure Liv Morgan Felt Welcome in Riott Squad, How Well They Fit as a Group
- Kenny King On 2012 ROH Exit, Not Having Heat With Anyone But Jim Cornette, Being Welcomed Back in 2015
- Update on WWE’s Hopes For an Outdoor Summerslam Venue
- Dany Garcia on Becoming Co-Owner of the XFL With The Rock, What It’s Like to Become Business Partners With Her Ex-Husband