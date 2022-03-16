Eric Bischoff On Reason He’d Like To See Cody Rhodes In WWE, How Cody Reminds Him Of Dusty Rhodes

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed what he’d like Cody Rhodes do next in his career, Cody reminding him of Dusty Rhodes, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on what he’d like Cody Rhodes do next in his career and Cody reminding him of Dusty Rhodes: “I would like to see Cody do whatever makes Cody happiest and Brandi and whatever is best for Cody’s family. I don’t want to pretend I know Cody really well on a real personal basis. Obviously, I’ve known Cody since he was a little kid, and I knew his dad really well and Dustin a little bit. The little bit that I have been in communication with Cody and seeing him and hearing some of the things that he says and does, I think Cody reminds me very much of Dusty. Dusty was a hard guy to keep satisfied. I don’t mean that in a selfish way. He had so much drive and vision for himself and appetite to do something more, that’s a hard appetite to satisfy for a creative person.

“You need a really good outlet, and I hope Cody finds it whether it’s in WWE or, this is the first I’ve heard he might be going back to AEW, I find that to be bizarre, but whatever. Maybe it is real, but whatever makes him the happiest because at the end of it all, there was a time where I got really caught up in the moment of it all and all I thought about was growing WCW, overtaking WWF, and making the next big financial goal for WCW. More than anything I was driven by proving a point. I wasn’t driven by personal financial reward. The truth is I didn’t give a fuck about the money. I took it and I wanted it, but it wasn’t what drove me. What drove me was proving a point and no matter how many times I reached a point where I had proven my point, it satisfied me for about 30 seconds and then I was finding another goal. I think Cody is that way too. I just hope he settles in.”

On the reason he wants Cody to join WWE versus potentially returning to AEW: “I would rather see him in WWE. It’s so fucking crowded in AEW. There’s so much going on there. That’s not a criticism. It’s an exciting thing for the people in AEW in many respects, but if you’re a top talent, it’s a very, very crowded environment now. It’s hard so far, and I hope I’m proven wrong – I hope that in this case, I’m going to be proven wrong when I say AEW needs to find itself creatively because right now it’s just throwing so much exciting stuff against the wall and then before it even has a chance to stick or not, they’re onto the next thing. Thus far, not a criticism, folks. Just a fact. AEW has seemed to plateau. They’re in that 950,000 to 1.1 million, 1.2 million level of audience. I’ve said this from day one, until AEW establishes a formula that allows them to grow their existing audience in a significant way, it’s hard for me to get really excited. I’m excited for the people that work there, I’m excited for friends of mine that are making a good living there, I’m excited for anybody that is able to continue their careers because this is such a tough business to survive in.”

