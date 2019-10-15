wrestling / News

Eric Bischoff Says Bruce Prichard Will Thrive As Smackdown Executive Director

October 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– As previously reported, Eric Bischoff is no longer the SmackDown Executive Director. He was replaced by Bruce Prichard. Bischoff is reportedly no longer with the company.

Shortly after the new brokes, Bischoff took to social media to provide a comment.

