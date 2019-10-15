wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Says Bruce Prichard Will Thrive As Smackdown Executive Director
October 15, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Eric Bischoff is no longer the SmackDown Executive Director. He was replaced by Bruce Prichard. Bischoff is reportedly no longer with the company.
Shortly after the new brokes, Bischoff took to social media to provide a comment.
Bruce is a great producer, good friend and I am certain he is going to thrive in his position. He’s going to be working with a great team of the most dedicated and hard working people I have had the pleasure of working with and getting to know. https://t.co/aMKk8d3Rx7
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 15, 2019
