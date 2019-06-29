wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Comments On His New Role As Executive Director of Smackdown
June 29, 2019 | Posted by
The big news from this week was that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were named the executive directors of RAW and Smackdown, respectively. Both will be in complete control of their brands, answering only to Vince McMahon. In a post on Twitter, Bischoff thanked WWE and his fans as he begins his new role. According to recent reports, he’s already started. He wrote:
Equally humbled, honored, and more excited than I can possibly articulate here. Thank you so much for the overwhelming support. It’s been an amazing journey and the best is yet to come. @WWE #SDLive
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) June 29, 2019
