Eric Bischoff Comments On Reports of Heat Between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan Backstage in WCW

– During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff commented on reports of heat between Kevin Nash and Kevin Sullivan in WCW. Co-host Conrad Thompson asked about a report from Wade Keller at the time that Nash felt Sullivan was trying to make him look bad on TV, which led to Sullivan claiming Nash threatened him and Nash responded that Sullivan wasn’t ‘clear-headed’ enough to remember anything, leading to a forced sit-down between the two. Highlights are below:

On the reporting: “It’s probably not as interesting as it reads, because you know, I mean Wade Keller is reporting some very specific detail there. I don’t know where he would have gotten that detail from unless he was sitting in the f**king room when it happened, and I’m pretty sure he wasn’t. So that means he was relying on somebody’s reporting of something that supposedly happened. And I’m not suggesting there wasn’t tension. Let me make that really clear. There was tension. Maybe not for the reasons that Wade elaborated on and decided was true. But Wade got his information from somebody. Unlike Meltzer, Wade didn’t make things up. That was my experience with Wade. That’s why I’m far less critical with Wade even back then. I had my issues with Wade, because he would report things that were inaccurate or not true at all in some cases. And that used to drive me just as nuts as when everybody else did it. But for the most part, that wasn’t his style. It wasn’t the way he produced his stuff. But nevertheless, we’re talking about this specific incident. How would Wade have been able to put the level of detail to those various conversations and where they led, unless somebody was talking to him and giving him that detail. Now, I don’t know who it was. I have a hard time believing it was either one of these guys.”

On the possibility that it was Terry Taylor: “Ah, that could be! And if that is the case and we’re talking about Terry Taylor. And I believe that to be true, because he couldn’t help himself. Then he’s getting one man’s interpretation that has probably skewed with a little bit of an agenda attached. That’s the nature of that kind of communication.”

“So here was the problem. Kevin [Sullivan] did have an issue. Kevin would get f**ked up after a show, or in the hotel bar. He would say stupid s**t. Just is what it is. We all did. Not just Kevin, I’m not picking on Kevin. I like Kevin, I respect Kevin Sullivan. A lot, actually … that being said, it is what it is, brother. [laughs] We all knew it. People outside the company knew it. And there were times when these guys would get into arguments after the show when they had been drinking and things escalated. And I can see, as you relayed that Wade Keller story to me, I can see a situation where these two guys after a show were in each other’s s**t or on the phone, or whatever the case may be. And I would have to get involved. I could see it. I don’t remember it actually happening, but I could certainly see it happening. I’m not going to say it never happened, that’s for sure. Because it seems too close to the way things were back then. And yeah, I did have to settle things down. And there were times when people had two strong difference of opinions. And when it escalated to the point where it started getting obvious to people outside of the office, then yeah I would have to sit these guys down and say, ‘Look motherf**kers, we’ve got to work together. So get this s**t figured out, motherf**k each other if you have to, clear a table, call an ambulance, we’ll do that too. But when it’s done, it’s gotta be done. And then we move on.’ That was kind of my approach to things.”

