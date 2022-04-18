wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Comments On Roman Reigns Hitting 600 Days As Universal Champion
Roman Reigns is quickly approaching his 600th day as the WWE Universal Champion, which he will hit by this Friday’s Smackdown. He won the title at Payback on August 30, 2020, beating then-champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.
In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff commented on Reigns approaching the milestone. He wrote: “Ya know what’s so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to @WWE. The real-life journey makes the public one so special.”
When a fan said that WWE has not built up anyone to take the belt off Roman, Bischoff replied: “Wanna bet money on that?”
Ya know what’s so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to @WWE. The real-life journey makes the public one so special. https://t.co/GcFnaq3qHs
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 17, 2022
Wanna bet money on that? https://t.co/OqIOuRqsbe
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) April 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Christian Cage Reveals He and Edge Were Originally Going to Split After WrestleMania 2000 Ladder Match
- Roman Reigns Breaks Character, Thanks Fans at Saturday’s WWE Live Event (Video)
- Matt Hardy Says AEW Locker Room Not Worried About Warner Bros. Discovery Merger
- WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 4.16.22: Roman Reigns Battles Drew McIntyre, More