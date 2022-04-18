Eric Bischoff Comments On Roman Reigns Hitting 600 Days As Universal Champion

Roman Reigns is quickly approaching his 600th day as the WWE Universal Champion, which he will hit by this Friday’s Smackdown. He won the title at Payback on August 30, 2020, beating then-champion Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman.

In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff commented on Reigns approaching the milestone. He wrote: “Ya know what’s so cool about this? The journey. In-ring and out. The commitment, from Roman personally, to @WWE. The real-life journey makes the public one so special.”

When a fan said that WWE has not built up anyone to take the belt off Roman, Bischoff replied: “Wanna bet money on that?”

