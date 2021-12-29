WWE News: Eric Bischoff Comments on Raw Appearance, Bianca Belair On How She Gets Her Beauty Sleep

– Eric Bischoff took to social media to comment on his appearance during last night’s Raw. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer showed up to officiate The Miz and Maryse’s vow renewal, which was subsequently ruined by Edge. Bischoff took to Twitter to write:

”Thank you for all of the great response from the appearance on Raw last night.

@mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin and @EdgeRatedR are such great performers, that the hardest part for me was keeping a straight face. #LoveSeeingThatRedLightAgain”

Thank you for all of the great response from the appearance on Raw last night. @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin and @EdgeRatedR are such great performers, that the hardest part for me was keeping a straight face. #LoveSeeingThatRedLightAgain — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) December 28, 2021

– Bianca Belair spoke with Us Magazine and discussed her process for getting her beauty sleep. You can see the article here.