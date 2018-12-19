Eric Bischoff Comments On If WWE Should Expand NXT To Two Hours

During a recent edition of his podcast (transcript via Wrestling Inc) Eric Bischoff spoke about the possibility of expanding NXT to a two-hour show…

On The Purpose of NXT: “I think a lot of that depends on how much of a talent base they have,” stated Bischoff. “Keep in mind NXT serves two purposes. It’s a real-life, real-time, as close as you can get to primetime training opportunity, and the next step. It’s kind of like AAA baseball or AA baseball. It’s that next step right before you get to primetime, so it has two purposes. Obviously, you want it to be as successful as a television property as it can be. But I think the real purpose of that show is really more to groom people, to get them ready for the next step [more] than anything else.”

Should WWE Expand NXT To Two Hours: “I think if they’ve got a deep enough roster, and if there’s enough people there that need that exposure and two hours can accommodate that, then bam! Do it! Why would you even wait? But if the roster’s thin and you find yourself really tapping into that same roster of talent on a weekly basis, you may run the risk of overexposing at least some of them.”