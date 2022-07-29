Eric Bischoff Criticizes AEW’s Promos, Why They Don’t Work

Eric Bischoff is not a fan of wrestling promos today including AEW’s, and recently explained why that’s the case. Bischoff recently talked about the issues with wrestling promos on his Strictly Business podcast and said that AEW is included in the list of companies that don’t do good promos on the whole. You can see some highlights from the discussion below, per Wrestling Inc:

On AEW’s promos and wrestling promos in general: “I f**king cannot stand watching 80% of the interviews that I’m forced to sit through if I want to sit and watch the show. AEW is no different. In fact, I’ve seen some horrible, horrible s**t on AEW. So the idea that they have the freedom and the talents involved like that’s somehow gonna guarantee or ensure quality, well, that s**t went out the window a long time ago because I’ve seen promos on AEW that I would never allow on a television show, ever. I haven’t seen a good promo in AEW that creates emotion or advances a story. It’s just words. There’s no connection to the character or the audience, and just a waste of time. So God, please, give me somebody that’s figured out a way to shoot promos that matter or just don’t shoot ones that don’t; I’ll take that.”

On the good AEW promos being in the minority: “[I’ve seen good promos in AEW] but I’ve seen some horses**t. If you don’t recognize horses**t and you just keep stepping in it because you don’t want to admit that it’s horses**t, you’re walking around dragging that horses**t everywhere you go.”