Eric Bischoff Recalls Dealing With Imposter Syndrome While Running WCW

Eric Bischoff says that he dealt with a lot of imposter syndrome while he was running WCW. Bischoff opened up about the topic during his appearance on the No Contest Wrestling Podcast, noting that he didn’t feel he deserved his position at the top of the company and discussing how he handled it.

“I had never heard of imposter syndrome at that point, but I could have written the book,” Bischoff recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I’d go to work every day going ‘why am I in this position? What do I do? How do I do this job?’ But again, I surrounded myself with really good people that I could lean on that had more experience than I did in certain areas, and was able to learn from them, and just like I said, learn on the job.”

He added, “You know I had some great success, had a couple of miserable failures, but as long as you learn from your mistakes, it’s just part of the process.”

Bischoff was first put in an executive position in WCW in 1993 and ran the company from 1994 until 1999, when he was relieved of his position when the company was going downhill. He was brought back in in 2000 until the company was sold to WWE in early 2001.