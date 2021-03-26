wrestling / News

Various News: Eric Bischoff Set For Debut of ‘In This Corner’ Radio Show, WWE Stock Closes Down

March 25, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eric Bischoff AEW Dynamite

– Eric Bischoff is headed into the Hall of Fame, but first he’s stopping by the debut of the In This Corner radio show. The Tampa Bay show from former EVOLVE announcer Lenny Leonard and Ron Niemi has announced that Bischoff will be the guest for their debut show on Saturday at 10:30 AM ET.

– WWE’s stock closed at $55.25 on Thursday, down $1.34 (2.37%) from the previous closing price. The stock did however jump in after-hours trading by $1.74 (3.15%) to $56.99. The market as a whole was up 0.62% on the day.

Eric Bischoff, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

