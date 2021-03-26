Various News: Eric Bischoff Set For Debut of ‘In This Corner’ Radio Show, WWE Stock Closes Down

– Eric Bischoff is headed into the Hall of Fame, but first he’s stopping by the debut of the In This Corner radio show. The Tampa Bay show from former EVOLVE announcer Lenny Leonard and Ron Niemi has announced that Bischoff will be the guest for their debut show on Saturday at 10:30 AM ET.

Here’s the BIG NEWS Join me & @THERonNiemi Saturday at 10:30 on the air here in Tampa or listen online https://t.co/rE3qyzCbci with special guest @EBischoff We’ll discuss his distinguished career, the 20th Anniversary of the sale of WCW, & induction into the @WWE Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/2oAVxvOLvm — Lenny Leonard (@WWNLennyLeonard) March 25, 2021

– WWE’s stock closed at $55.25 on Thursday, down $1.34 (2.37%) from the previous closing price. The stock did however jump in after-hours trading by $1.74 (3.15%) to $56.99. The market as a whole was up 0.62% on the day.