Eric Bischoff Defends Bringing Virgil into WCW at $100,000 a Year

– Eric Bischoff discussed Virgil/Vicent’s signing with WCW and the value of his contract on a recent episode of 83 Weeks. Highlights are below (via Wrestling Inc:

On Virgil’s income in WCW: “First of all he wasn’t that expensive. He was a recognizable character; he had name value, he was recognized for all of the time that he spent in WWE, or WWF at the time. He was a talented guy. He wasn’t getting high seven figures, or mid-six figures.”

On the perception that Virgil was overpaid: “Look, I know people sitting at home that are working at most normal, non-entertainment jobs hearing those numbers thinking that it was a ton of money, but keep in mind that they are independent contractors, which means that they are taxed at 38 percent at that. They have to pay for most of their own expenses on the road, especially a guy like Virgil did, so as much as $138,000 a year sounds like a lot of money–and it is, until you start deducting taxes and road expenses, it really wasn’t that much money who spent as much time as Virgil had on WWF television.”