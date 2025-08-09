Eric Bischoff Defends WWE: Unreal Series, How It’s Good For Wrestling

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the WWE: Unreal series and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether he has watched WWE: Unreal: “I have not yet. I will. It’s a very interesting move to me, and it’s one that I fully support by the way, just to throw my opinion out there. I think the more people — look, people have always been intrigued. ‘How do they really pull this off?’ But I think when you get behind the curtain and you learn the process, it makes you more interested in the final product.

“Now, not everybody’s the same. Some people don’t want to know how the sausage is made, for example. But if you look at the NFL, back when they were at HBO and they started doing the preseason kind of reality shows. The doc follows that could show you the inside and what it takes to make the team, and what that process looks like. It informs you and entertains you. I coined the phrase ‘edutainment’ because that’s the way we’re approaching Real American Freestyle. We know that freestyle wrestling for example is a sport that most people are aware of. It comes around every four years in the Olympics, and, of course, once a year you’ve got the big NCAA finals that are on ESPN, and people get exposed to it. If you’re obviously an amateur wrestler, or a friend and family of an amateur wrestler, you know what freestyle wrestling is, but you don’t know much about it. And I think the more we can edutain the audience and help the mainstream audience who isn’t a part of one of those groups and is pretty familiar with it, the more interesting it’s going to be. Just like it was with the NFL. I think the HBO, the doc-follow that was going on, I can’t remember the name of it. It just educates, it entertains, and connects the audience to the product even more.”

On educating fans: “Jere’s a better example, much better example. The reality show that UFC put together, I think was the turning point for UFC. Because you learned more about the sport than you would simply watching a UFC pay-per-view. And I think the same thing is going to be true with wrestling. I think that if you’ve got people who are kind of on the fence, not really a fan. Mmaybe you watch WrestleMania once or twice a year.

“But now that you’re going to let them behind the scenes, and they’re going to learn more about the process, they’ll become more engaged in the brand. And I really think that was the strategy. Obviously, I wasn’t a part of any of those discussions. But it makes sense to me that any way you can engage the audience or potential audience, the more likely your brand is going to get bigger, faster, stronger, and that’s what I expect to see. I think it’s fascinating. It’s a fascinating idea.”

