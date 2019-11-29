Eric Bischoff Denies Creative Involvement on Smackdown While He Was Executive Director

– Fightful recently interviewed former Smackdown Executive Director Eric Bischoff, who discussed his recent role from the company. Bischoff departed from the company last month and was replaced by Bruce Prichard. And according to Bischoff, he was not hired by WWE to take a creative role as Executive Director of Smackdown.

In fact, Bischoff went so far as to say he had nothing to do with the creative material onscreen for Smackdown under his tenure Bischoff stated, “I wasn’t hired necessarily to take over creative. I was brought up more to manage the process. And that was clear to me in the beginning. None of the creative that you saw had anything to do with me, good or bad.”

While fans believed Bischoff might’ve had had a hand on the mystery attacker angle for Roman Reigns, Bischoff claims it was not his idea. Bischoff added, “It wasn’t my idea. I had nothing to do with it. Not a thing.”

It should be noted when WWE announced Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the respective new Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown last June, the official press release stated that they would over see the “creative development” of both shows. It read as follows: