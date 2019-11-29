wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Denies Creative Involvement on Smackdown While He Was Executive Director
– Fightful recently interviewed former Smackdown Executive Director Eric Bischoff, who discussed his recent role from the company. Bischoff departed from the company last month and was replaced by Bruce Prichard. And according to Bischoff, he was not hired by WWE to take a creative role as Executive Director of Smackdown.
In fact, Bischoff went so far as to say he had nothing to do with the creative material onscreen for Smackdown under his tenure Bischoff stated, “I wasn’t hired necessarily to take over creative. I was brought up more to manage the process. And that was clear to me in the beginning. None of the creative that you saw had anything to do with me, good or bad.”
While fans believed Bischoff might’ve had had a hand on the mystery attacker angle for Roman Reigns, Bischoff claims it was not his idea. Bischoff added, “It wasn’t my idea. I had nothing to do with it. Not a thing.”
It should be noted when WWE announced Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff as the respective new Executive Directors of Raw and Smackdown last June, the official press release stated that they would over see the “creative development” of both shows. It read as follows:
In their executive roles, Heyman and Bischoff will oversee the creative development of WWE’s flagship programming and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business. The creation of these roles further establishes WWE’s ability to continuously reinvent its global brand while providing two distinct creative processes for its flagship shows.
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega On What Hurt Most In His Lights Out Match at Full Gear, Addresses Criticism Of It
- Virgil Says He Let ‘A Couple of Girls’ Wear Million Dollar Title When He Won It
- Victoria Recalls What Vince McMahon Told Her When She Told Him She Wants To Bleed In WWE’s First Women’s Cage Match Against Lita
- Joey Janela on Critics Who Call Him Unsafe and Untrained, Has a Message for Jim Cornette, Thinks All AEW PPVs ‘Blow WrestleMania Away’