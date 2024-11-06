Eric Bischoff Didn’t Know He Was Included In Netflix’s Mr. McMahon

In an interview with Undisputed, Eric Bischoff revealed that he didn’t know was included in the Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon, as he was never asked to be in it. Here are highlights:

On not knowing he was in Mr. McMahon: “I didn’t know. Isn’t that crazy? They never asked me to be part of that Netflix production. They never called and asked. Within their original agreement with WWE, Netflix had access to all kinds of other footage. Some of that was access to footage I did from other products. What we saw on that Vince series was from an interview I did on the NWO, which was content that dovetailed right into the content they wanted to create. I didn’t get paid a dime, no one called to say, ‘Do you mind if we do this?’, and no one ever called to say thanks. But I’m not angry about it. I’m grateful, and I’m really happy they did it. A lot of good has come out of it. They must have felt like what they had fit perfectly. So I’m not bitching. Like I said, I’m grateful for it.”

On McMahon starting a new entertainment group: “Vince is wired differently. This new project, it’s pride, it’s ego, which is completely out of control, and we’re seeing remnants of Vince exerting control. He’s a control freak, and he now found himself in a situation where he’s not necessarily in control. I think he’s a little desperate. He has more money than he can spend in the next three lifetimes. Why not buy a yacht and float around the Caribbean, help some charities, and work on your tan? But that’s not Vince.”

On working with MLW: “This opportunity with MLW came together really spontaneously. The cool thing is [MLW CEO] Court Bauer and his really talented team didn’t want me to come in and do some dastardly General Manager stuff, and I didn’t either. We’ve seen that before, so we’re going a different route. My fingerprints are going to be all over the production, and you’ll see that in how we build anticipation before the main event, especially with the backstage interviews. I’m really excited. The appearance and finding a really unique way of presenting their product, that’s nothing but fun.”