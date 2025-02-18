– Duringa recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, Eric Bischoff discussed his recent appearance for MLW at MLW One-Shot. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Bischoff on how he did in MLW: “I’m going to be really honest with you, I don’t think I did a very good job out there in the ring. Ring rust not only applies to wrestling talent, it also applies to characters and I wasn’t at the top of my game and it pissed me off … I was fully prepared to go out there and have that be my last kind of in-ring wrestling appearance, but it wasn’t what I wanted to end up with.”

On wanting to do better next time: “That’s why I’m motivated to go out there and do a better job because I didn’t prepare as well as I should have … I was rough around the edges my transitions weren’t good, I kind of blanked out once during the whole thing and it was just an awful feeling.”