Eric Bischoff Discusses Kazuchika Okada’s Future, Spending Too Much Time Criticizing AEW

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his criticism of AEW because he doesn’t agree with their booking and where Kazuchika Okada could go now that he’s leaving NJPW. You can check out some highlights below:

On his criticism of AEW and spending too much time on it: “don’t disagree. Sometimes I get a little nervous that we’re spending too much time talking about one thing or another, not just AEW. But here’s what I hope the audience understands, is that I want the show to be around for a long time, and I want it to serve a good purpose. Aside from entertaining our audience, I want it to provide a perspective that may or may not become valuable for someone. And I enjoy doing it. But we have to mix it up. Yes, we have to change our format from time to time, but it doesn’t mean we’re going to be talking about this type of thing every episode, right? We’ve got to kind of mix it up a little bit. So if you’re disappointed in the show because we’re talking about one subject too much, whether it’s AEW or anything else, you know, be patient because we’re trying to appeal to as many people as we can but also provide some granularity and detail and specificity when we get into the weeds about certain topics. And if AEW was controversial — well, It is what it is. If something is going on in WWE that becomes newsworthy and controversial, here it comes! We’ll do that, too. But right now, you know, go through social media. Topic du jour when it comes to what’s going to happen next is AEW.”

On where Okada goes: “Have no idea. Uunless you really understand someone’s motivation — true motivation, not social media motivation. Because that can also be a kind of positioning and negotiating, right? I don’t know. Look, if the cat doesn’t want to leave Japan and wants to commute, it’s gonna make weekly television really difficult. If he’s not going to be able to make weekly television, then he’s not going to be involved in any kind of a well-structured story arc. So I don’t know that it makes sense for someone who doesn’t want to leave Japan but wants to work in the United States for a company that produces for weekly television. If it is true that he prefers to stay in Japan, then I think AEW is his only option. If he wants to wrestle in WrestleMania and doesn’t want to leave Japan, I say I have about as much chance of headlining Wrestlemania. You’re not going to be able to get to that level, if you’re not a part of the story, the programming, not being built and elevated. You’re not going to come into WWE, based on your success in New Japan Pro Wrestling and what they’ve seen of you, and being thrust into a position like that. It’s a commitment, a long-term commitment. So I — based on what I’ve heard, because I known nothing? Probably going to end up in AEW, is jumping into the grind in WWE if you don’t really want to move to the United States.”

