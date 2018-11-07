Eric Bischoff Discusses Vader’s Bully-like Behavior That Led To His WCW Release

During a recent edition of his 83 Weeks podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Eric Bischoff spoke about Vader’s bully-like behavior that led to his release from WCW. Below are some highlights.

Eric Bischoff On Vader’s Bully-like Behavior That Led To His WCW Release: “Vader could be difficult to work with, and I understood it. Center Stage [where WCW Saturday Night was taped] was a small tiny, stinky little building with no air conditioning and there wasn’t enough room for everybody. Vader was a big guy. Traveling was a pain in the a** for a big guy like Vader, just felt the grind. I get it. I get a guy losing his temper so that I am not holding against him. But I had also seen Vader bully people when he was in a bad mood, so the whole f*** you I am not in the mood to do what you want me to do, and saying that to Paul Orndorff, who I also knew and trusted I could see how that went bad. I wasn’t there so I can’t validate or discredit the blow-by-blow that Vader gave, I will just let it sit where it sits and allow people that were there to describe it. But I made the decision to let him go because I believe Paul Orndorff, I knew Vader so I can see how it went down.”

Eric Bischoff On Releasing Vader: “I decided to let him go because there was a pattern there. I saw it too often. He could be a big teddy bear and he can be the kindest, sweetest guy you ever met, or he can be a bully. So, I had to make a decision, and it boils down to who am I going to believe, and I talked to enough people who were there that saw it and basically said the same thing and that was when I made the decision that I made.”