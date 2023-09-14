Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Want To Be Part Of AEW, Says AEW Needs Stories

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about the challenges that AEW currently faces, not wanting to be part of the show and how AEW President Tony Khan can turn things around. You can check out some highlights below:

On not wanting to be part of AEW: “I’ve been talking you through it for the last year and a half. And every time I do, it’s like, ‘Oh, he’s the old man screaming at the clouds. He’s just f**king jealous because Tony won’t hire him.’ First of all, I wouldn’t take a job right now — well, I won’t say for any amount of money because, look, we all know I’m a whore. But realistically, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere near that clown car. And the reason for that is because there is a failure to recognize what’s wrong. It’s simple, its story, and its legitimate story. Not what a wrestling fan thinks is a story, or unfortunately what a lot of the talent in the ring referred to as a story. Just because you’ve wrestled in the past and have quote-unquote history does not mean you have a story. A story is a well-defined arc with plot points that happen along the way in a very precise manner so that they peak at certain points within that arc, and they dovetail into other stories within the context of wrestling that are going on. That’s what WWE is doing. The schematic is right in front of you. It’s the inability to recognize it that is what’s causing this issue. I’ve been saying it for a year and a half. When I first started saying it is — I think it was in November, October or November, almost two years ago now.”

On his belief that there needs to be stories in AEW: “There has to be a story, that has to be the focus. It can’t be dream matches, hardcore, just bleed all over the f**king place. Random matches were thrown together. There needs to be character development and evolution. There needs to be great story. And I said a year and a half, almost two years ago, if they continue to ignore that, AEW ratings are going to become flat and then deteriorate. It was almost two years ago. What are the ratings doing now? They’re flat, and they’re deteriorating.”

On AEW Grand Slam not selling well: “Brandon Thurston posted a really interesting graphic earlier this week that talks about AEW’s ticket sales. And I’ll do a poor job recapping it, but I think summarizing it, if you go back and you look at all of the markets there have been more than once over the course of two years. Every one of them, there’s been a deterioration in ticket sales, some of it very significant. Arthur Ashe is probably the most significant at this point. You go from 20,000 down to about 6,000 a week before the show and you’ve already scaled it down to 12. If that doesn’t tell you that you’re not satisfying — not only you’re not building a new audience, which is absolutely critical at a television show and it’s absolutely critical in a live event business. If — at the very least, hold on to your audience. But they’re losing the audience in significant quantities, while at the same time WWE is selling out live events, selling out their television shows, putting 12,000 people in for a Monday Night Raw or Smackdown. And Tony Khan put in, what, 3800 for Dynamite in Chicago? Didn’t sell it out after coming off of Wembley?

“It’s not just me screaming at the clouds. It’s my perspective based on 30-some odd years of experience and both success and failure. And Tony’s refusing to look at it. And until he does, he’s going to experience — you know, just keep doing the same things over and over and over again, and you’re going to get the same results over and over and over again. All you want is that you’re a great storyteller or a great television producer. But it’s not showing up on screen, and it’s not showing up at the gate, and it’s not showing up anywhere else. Yeah, Wembley was a fantastic feather in Tony’s cap, but that’s all that it was. And you laughed at me last week when I said if they go back — maybe it was you, maybe it was somebody else. But I made the comment, Yeah, they did 81,000. They should be, you know, blowing out their shoulders, patting each other and themselves at the back for doing so because they deserve it. But if they return next year, they’ll be lucky to hit 40 or 50,000. Not that 40 or 50,000 is a bad number, but a 30 or 40% drop is bad.”

On things not working in AEW: “It’s not working. And you can spin it. You can — not you but the collective you, we — spin it all we want because we like Tony. And he’s a swell guy. He’s just good for people. And those are all those are all true things that I believe. And I don’t really know the man well, but I know some of the things he’s done, as we all do. But it’s not working.”

