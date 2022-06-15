Eric Bischoff on His Experience Working With Dennis Rodman in WCW, WWE’s NIL Program

– During a recent edition of Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, former WWE talent and WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed the WWE NIL (Next In Line) initiative and compared it to his experience working with professional athletes in WCW, such as Dennis Rodman. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Bischoff on working with Dennis Rodman in WCW: “I’ve had a fairly successful experience working with professional athletes and bringing them into action in the ring. … He’s [Rodman] one of my favorite people. He’s a great human being. If you don’t know Dennis, trust me, you really don’t know Dennis and if you do know Dennis, you know what I’m talking about. He’s a good guy. Smart.”

Bischoff on Rodman’s talent level: “You hired Dennis Rodman and they sent you Snoop Dogg instead. It was horrible when you first look at him and he showed up at the ring and it looked like he didn’t care, almost like he was not paying attention, he’s got his big sunglasses on, can’t tell what he’s looking at anyway, looks like he doesn’t give a f-ck. You show him something one time and he goes out there and does it! And everybody goes ‘What the hell,’ because again, an athlete, analyzes technique much differently than some kid off the street or some actor or actress. If you grow up learning fundamentals and footwork and balance and timing it becomes a second nature to a professional athlete whereas someone who is not a professional athlete that didn’t grow up doing it all their life, takes them a long time, a lot longer to get that s–t.”

His thoughts on the WWE NIL initiative: “I think the whole idea of mining the field of amateur athletes, college football players, in specific in this topic, I think is a great idea cause I think the trajectory, from ‘zero to hero’ is gonna be much faster.”