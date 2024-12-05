Eric Bischoff Explains the Lesson He Taught Ridge Holland and Trick Williams

– During a recent edition of Busted Open After Dark, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff explained he his belief that he did Trick Williams and Ridge Holland a favor last Tuesday on WWE NXT. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Bischoff on what he did for Trick Williams and Ridge Holland: “NXT is where superstars come to learn how to be the ultimate superstars on either Raw or SmackDown, and that means learning how to deal with pressure, and learning how to perform in pressure situations. I like to think of it this way Bully; I like to think that I did them both a favor tonight, by putting them under the kind of pressure that teaches them how to control themselves.”

On what Holland and Williams learned this week: “Tonight, they learned the hard way ‘You’ve got to learn how to control yourself.’ Ridge needs to learn how to control his anger; he was really the instigator, he was the one that caused most of the damage there. But Trick also has to learn how to deal with that. So I take credit for helping them advance their careers, despite the seriousness of the outcome.”