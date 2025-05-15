– During a recent appearance on Konnan’s Keepin’ It 100, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff discussed his view of the internet wrestling community, or the IWC for short. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Bischoff on his perception of the IWC: “That’s roughly 10% of the audience making 90% of the noise, and that’s what the internet wrestling community is. You can call them snowflakes, you can call them whatever you want to call them, what these are are desperate, low-thinking, low frequency people who probably don’t have a lot going on in their lives.”

On what causes the massive negativity: “But if they can get their dopamine hit on their laptop or on their phone by reaching out and saying outrageous things that people like them, because like attracts like, and you get a big enough pool of low-level, low-thinking, low vibrational players, you get internet wrestling community negativity. That’s where it comes from.”