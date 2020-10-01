Eric Bischoff Reflects On His Favorite Road Warrior Animal Memory, Animal Walking His Son To The Ring For A Match

In a recent edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his favorite memory of Road Warrior Animal, the wrestling legend walking his son Garett to the ring for a match, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on his favorite memory of Road Warrior Animal: “Here’s my favorite memory. It was about a year and a half ago maybe. I was at an event signing, conference, independent wrestling – I don’t remember what the event was. It may have been in Illinois. No, it was in Michigan. I went out to dinner and had a beer or two with Joe and it was just great. We didn’t really talk much wrestling. We talked about Japan and the experiences that we each had in Japan – he obviously had a lot more than I did. He spent a lot more time in Japan than I did. He worked in New Japan and because of that we had a lot of mutual friends.

“We just had such a great dinner and we weren’t out all night and it wasn’t what you would think two wrestling people hanging out might look like, or sound like, or be like. It was just a very, very nice dinner. And the memories we shared and being able to laugh and remember when – and we had a lot of other mutual friends outside of wrestling that he grew up with in Minneapolis or I knew or was friends with as well. It was just a great conversation. That was my favorite memory. It might have been at the same event, actually – Animal walked my son Garett – he and Wes Brisco were in a tag match on that card. And Joe, in gear, walked them to the ring and was kind of in their corner. C’mon, that’s kind of full circle cool.”

