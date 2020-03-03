Eric Bischoff ‘Shocked’ By WWE Decision to Have Goldberg Beat The Fiend For Universal Title

On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed WWE’s controversial decision to have Goldberg defeat “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WWE Super Showdown last week to win the WWE Universal Title. Highlights are below.

On how surprised he was that WWE would have The Fiend lose to Goldberg: “I’m surprised, honestly, for a couple of reasons. At least when I was in WWE, I don’t know what the situation is now, but his merchandise, they couldn’t produce it fast enough. It appeared to me, at least, that Fiend was going to be one of those characters that could be an Undertaker-esque type character over the longterm.”

On how he was surprised WWE put over Goldberg after he “shit the bed” the last time he was in Saudi Arabia: “So given the trajectory of the Fiend character, I was really surprised. Nothing against Bill but he’s not a full-timer, he’s a part-timer, and Bill pretty much shit the bed last time he was in Saudi Arabia, so I found that shocking, particularly the way they did it, as quickly as they did it, and a lot of that might have had to do with the fact that Bill’s not really the right guy to go out there and have a 20 minute match with a guy like the Fiend.”

