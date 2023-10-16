Eric Bischoff On WWE NXT & AEW Dynamite Going Head-To-Head, Liked Both Shows

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about the head-to-head battle last week between AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. You can check out some highlights below:

On the head-to-head battle: “Like I said, yesterday was a blast, watched both shows. I watched NXT last night and watched a good portion — I didn’t get a chance to complete — Dynamite today in between other things I was doing. But that head-to-head vibe was just fun. You know, I talked about all the crazy yesterday. And I’m not kidding, I really enjoyed it. It was entertaining as hell watching people chime in and listening to their opinions. And again, the Tony Khan stuff was just off the wall crazy. And then of course, watching, knowing that this head-to-head thing was going on and so many people were emotionally invested in it. It’s just good energy, man. It was fun energy.”

On his general reaction to both shows: “Both of them were inspired, both of them. And I think particularly the NXT show, the energy was at an eight or a nine on a scale of 1 to 10, seemingly throughout the entire episode. And that goes to formatting, building and great talent. Visually, I liked Dynamite better. Dynamite had the advantage in that even though it was in a small venue, I think it was a 4000-seat venue, which, by the way, they didn’t sell out. At least according to the posts that I saw from WrestleTix. 4000 seat arena, but it still had — you know, you had 4000 people there. You have a lot more energy. And I’ve said it a million times, I used to say it in TNA. You don’t care who you put on a soundstage, I don’t care what you do on a sound stage. It will never have the energy or authenticity of a live event when compared to a live event in a real venue. And that was the big advantage production-wise that I feel Dynamite had. And despite that, NXT was able to build and hold a greater audience. So hats off to them. I did like the energy. I’m not talking about the matches, about the finishes… I’m talking about the production. The way the show was presented, I think Dynamite had a much bigger advantage. Yeah.”

