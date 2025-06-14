Eric Bischoff On Why He’s Hesitant To Imagine WrestleMania In Saudi Arabia

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about where he thinks WrestleMania 42 ends up, holding it in two different cities and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On where he thinks WrestleMania 42 ends up: “If I had to place money on it, I bet Vegas. My second bet would be Saudi, because there’s even more money there. And I’m still intrigued as to why WWE moved the Crown Jewel event from Saudi to Australia. That to me is the biggest indication that there might be some smoke with that fire, as far as WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia, I don’t think it will happen. I would hate to make a bet on either London or Saudi, just because I think it would be very similar to Major League Baseball moving the World Series to Germany.

“I don’t know, man. WWE is an American brand, and one of the reasons WWE has been so successful internationally is because… entertainment still is [popular]. The American entertainment brand still has a lot of value in it internationally. And if you bring that American brand to the international marketplace, it loses its distinctly, uniquely American feel. So I don’t see it; I think you really run the risk of agitating your audience. Just losing them, losing the connection to your audience by making a move like that. And I just don’t think it would be worth the risk long-term. But it’s a publicly-held company run by guys that are squeezing every nickel out of it they can. And at the end of the day, that’s what matters. The money is what matters. And if there’s enough money there, there will be people that will be willing to take the risk.”

On a wild idea: “I got an idea, Conrad. Since WrestleMania is two nights anyway, why not do one night in Vegas and one night in London?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.