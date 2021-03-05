Eric Bischoff Recalls Partying With Hulk Hogan & Dennis Rodman In WCW, Walking In On Rodman & Carmen Electra

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed partying with Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman, walking in on Rodman and Carmen Electra, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on partying with Hulk Hogan and Dennis Rodman: “It was Hulk, Jimmy Hart, Dennis Rodman, and Dwight Manley, who was Rodman’s agent at the time, and myself. So, the five of us went into New York the night before, and obviously Dennis, and let’s just say we went out, a couple of us, Hulk and Rodman, in particular, partied fairly hard. At the time, Dennis was dating Carmen Electra. She was in town, and she was there partying as well. So, we were out all night, and it was like three or four – three o’clock in the morning I think – and I had to tap out. Believe it or not, I could kind of keep up with Hulk. I could not keep up with Dennis. It was just beginning to become just stupid.

On walking in on Rodman and Carmen Electra while trying to track him down for a WCW media appearance: “So, about three o’clock in the morning, I took off, not sure if Hulk left with me or not, I don’t remember, for obvious reasons. I got back to the hotel thinking I’ve gotta get up at five o’clock in the morning because we had to be over at [Howard] Stern’s at like seven. So, I got up early, and started to sober up as best I could and get myself presentable. And I wake up Jimmy, and I say, you’ve got to get Hulk moving. Getting Hulk Hogan read for anything is like pushing a freight train uphill. He’s just a slow moving guy, especially that early in the morning. I got Jimmy to work on Hulk, and I’m getting my shit together. We each had a suite, and finally everyone meets in my suite and we’re all waiting for Dennis. Evidently, Dwight went over and knocked on Dennis’ door and heard Dennis mumble something, assumed he was getting ready, and he wasn’t.

“So, we’re waiting around, waiting for Dennis, called Dennis’ room, nothing. Dwight goes back, knocks on the door, nothing. Now we’re getting a little nervous about it, so I go knock on his door, and Dwight says, ‘Here, take a key to his room. He has a two-bedroom suite, so it’s like a small apartment. Finally, I go in and I can hear motion back in one of the bedrooms. I thought maybe he’s up getting ready. I knock on the door, ‘Dennis! Dennis! Let’s go! We’re running late.’ I hear something mumble again. So, finally, I open the door, and Dennis is just pounding Carmen Electra. I’m going, ‘Whoa.’ I kind of cracked the door and push the door open a little bit, ‘Dennis! Dennis! It’s time to go Dennis!’ So, I got an eyeful so to speak. But we got there. Probably two minutes late, but we got there.”

