Eric Bischoff Says Hulk Hogan Is ‘Loyal To a Fault’

Eric Bischoff recently addressed his longtime friendship with Hulk Hogan, calling the WWE Hall of Famer “loyal to a fault.” Bischoff spoke with Konnan on Keepin’ It 100 as he and Hogan prepare to debut Real American Freestyle Wrestling later this summer and he spoke about how Hogan has been “burned” by some of the people he’s trusted. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On Hogan: “One of his big flaws [is] he’s been loyal to a fault. He’s been burned by some of the people absolutely the closest to him. It’s got nothing to do with me or WCW, but I’m pretty well aware of how vulnerable he has been throughout his life, because he’s loyal to a fault. We could all of us retire four times over with the money that been appropriated by [Hogan.]”

On fans booing Hogan: “There is nothing he can say right now that’s going to change the mind of the people that feel the need to stand up and say ‘No.'”