Eric Bischoff On Whether Saudi Arabia Would Change WWE, What It Would Mean For Wrestling

On a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about if Saudi Arabia would change anything if they bought WWE, and what it would mean for the future of wrestling. Some highlights are below.

On if Saudi Arabia buying WWE would change anything: “There’s a lot to talk about there, but let’s just break it down and one of the things that I learned in the research that I’ve done over the last few days is that when a foreign entity — any foreign entity — decides to buy an American company, there are anti-trusts issues and hoops that have to be jumped through with the Securities Exchange Commission. So right off the bat, to suggest that ‘Oh, that transaction is going to happen it happened this afternoon and it’s going to be announced tomorrow morning at 8AM’ which was kind of the narrative that was floating around for a minute. It’s a joke.

“If the Saudi Investment Fund actually wanted to acquire WWE that is a long process and a complex one with no assurances that it would be approved. Maybe it wouldn’t but you don’t know and you wouldn’t know for a long time. It’s complex process so there’s that. Now, I don’t know, Saudis have investment in Berkshire Hathaway. Saudis probably have investments in a lot of companies that we probably don’t even know minority investments. They’re minority shareholders. They’re shareholders just like everybody else. So could, I guess, I don’t know I’m not an expert. Could the Saudis help fund the process of taking the company private as a minority investor? I think so without it being a big issue. But, if they wanted to buy the company and own the company that’s a different conversation it comes with a tremendous amount of complexities as it relates to antitrust issues.”

On what it means for the future of wrestling: “The preliminary research that I’ve done into this process I’m even more convinced now then my gut told me a week ago, I think he’s going to take it private. I can see him teaming up with an Endeavor as a minority private investor you know because there’s some parallels there’s some very unique parallels and I’m going off track here for a second. Very unique parallels in the UFC business model and the WWE business model They’re two different things. One’s apples it’s a real sport the other is oranges it’s scripted entertainment. However, it’s pay per view, it’s television rights, it’s licensing, it’s merchandising, it’s negotiating with venues. There’s a lot of similarities between the UFC and WWE. Where I could see, I hate to use the word synergy because it’s overused and abused, but I could see that play because of those synergies it makes sense on paper. I do agree that while Vince was off on the island doing whatever he was doing I don’t think he was sitting around working in his tan I think he had a plan probably twenty minutes after he left the building and made his official resignation. I do think he has a plan. I do think he’s going to take the company private. It’s not going to cost him as much as people think. It’s going to cost them under four billion dollars. By the way shareholders are still going to make a fortune.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.