Eric Bischoff Invited To MLW One Shot in December

Major League Wrestling has announced that Eric Bischoff has been invited to ‘call the shots’ at MLW One Shot in New York City on December 5. The invitation came from Paul Walter Hauser, who recently appeared on Bischoff’s Wise Choices podcast. Hauser called MLW promoter Court Bauer and asked if he would be interested, and Bauer agreed. Bischoff is not officially confirmed for the show at this time, however.

On this special edition of Wise Choices, Eric welcomes Hollywood film actor and MLW wrestler Paul Walter Hauser to the show. Paul shares what movie projects he’s working on and his formula for success. He also discusses his love for professional wrestling and how it’s evolved into becoming a part of MLW. Plus, there’s a surprise at the end that caught even Eric off guard.