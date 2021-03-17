Eric Bischoff Is This Week’s Guest for After the Bell

– WWE.com has announced that former WCW President, SmackDown Executive Director and WWE talent Eric Bischoff will be the guest on tomorrow’s episode of WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves. Here’s the full announcement:

Eric Bischoff joins WWE After the Bell this week

He’s back, and better than ever.

Eric Bischoff, the controversial WCW head who famously squared off against WWE during the legendary Monday Night War of the 1990s, joins Corey Graves and Vic Joseph on a must-listen WWE After the Bell this week.

As “Stone Cold” Steve Austin Week takes over the WWE Universe, Bischoff recounts his on-screen — and off-screen — rivalry with Austin, the Superstar he infamously fired from WCW just years before he would change the WWE landscape forever during The Attitude Era. Plus, Bischoff goes into detail on what it was like to become Raw General Manager, gives his candid thoughts on the WCW/ECW invasion of WWE and what it was like to face The Texas Rattlesnake in Austin’s final match on Raw.

