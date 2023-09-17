Eric Bischoff Thinks Jade Cargill Is Going To Be A Megastar In WWE

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about reports of former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill leaving the promotion for WWE, why he thinks she left AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Jade Cargill reportedly leaving AEW for WWE: “Happy for her if it’s true, happy for WWE if it’s true. I say if it’s true because every report I’ve read so far, and there’s only been a handful because it’s relatively new information, is being reported. It’s not confirmed. It’s just being reported. Let’s just see. Jade, maybe I’ve met her but I don’t know her at all. I don’t think I’ve ever had a real conversation with her. This would be an absolutely amazing opportunity for her. It’s a risk. Undoubtedly, it will be a risk for her because she’s walking into an environment where she’s still relatively green, right? She’s been around for just a few years in an early-stage company, meaning it’s not a touring company, there’s not four or five nights on the road, it’s not the same kind of workload as WWE. There’s going to be a major transition there, but if she’s a young woman that’s confident in herself, and I believe her to be just following her on social media. If she’s got the confidence and the determination, this could be massive for her. It could set her up for her life.”

On why she left AEW: “Happy for her if it’s true. Happy for WWE if it’s true. We don’t say if it’s true, because every report I’ve read so far this morning and there’s only been a handful because it’s relatively new information, at least for me, is that it’s being reported that it’s not confirmed, it’s just being reported. So let’s just see. And look, Jade may have never met her, but I don’t know her. I don’t think I’ve ever had a real conversation with her. This would be an absolutely amazing opportunity for her. It’s a risk. Undoubtedly, it would be a risk for her because she’s walking into an environment. She’s still relatively green. Shesnew. How long has she been around? A couple of years. Yeah. And she’s been around for just a few years in a very. It’s an early-stage company, meaning it’s not a touring company. There’s not 4 or 5 nights on the road. It’s it’s not the same kind of workload as WWE. So, there’s going to be a major transition here. But if she’s a young woman that is confident in herself and I believe her to be just following her on social media, you get that impression. But if she’s got the confidence and the determination, this could be massive for her. It could set her up for life. As far as AEW goes, it’s hard to say why she was even in this position. Why would she be willing to negotiate? And there may be a good reason for it or a bad reason. We don’t know. And it’s hard to speculate on things you don’t know anything about. I would imagine with all the other news floating around as of late, Tony doesn’t really need one more negative.”

On homegrown talent and potentially going to NXT instead of the main roster: “You know, the whole homegrown thing. I don’t really put a lot of stock into it. I don’t think it has any real value other than. A minimal, minuscule. Can I push back? She may go through NXT. Look, I had a conversation. I don’t know when it was. Might have been on the Jericho cruise I was on several years ago or maybe in a conversation I had with Chris afterward. I don’t remember when. Chris [Jericho] and I got into a really great conversation about his transition from WCW to WWE and something and I’m paraphrasing all of this now, so. Don’t quote me on any of it. But, you know, Chris made a comment or several comments to the effect of how when he made up his mind that he was going to leave WCW, he was absolutely convinced he was ready for the WWE main event. And it wasn’t until after Chris got to WWE that he realized how much he didn’t really know and how much he had to learn to play at that level in WWE. That was a different level than WCW. And number one, it struck me as really honest. And I found it very, very fascinating to hear his perspective on that transition. But I think Jade will have a similar transition. I kind of hinted about earlier, but I still don’t think the lack of training ground or the homegrown talent factors into the equation. It was like in TNA. TNA puts so much equity into the idea of homegrown talent. It was subtle, subtly marketed throughout the entire company and to the audience to a large degree through play-by-play and color commentary. And every time I heard it, I said, Man, you’re not selling zucchini’s here, folks. Nobody cares if you grew it in your backyard. They only care about the quality of the zucchini. That’s what matters to people, not whether they’re homegrown or not. And that’s why I just don’t put much stock in it, man. I think, look, if there had been a training facility or strategy in AEW and she was able to get in there and work with a lot of the big names on a consistent basis, maybe she would feel differently about AEW, but I would imagine she made a decision based on nothing more than opportunity. Sure. Where is the biggest opportunity for me in the future? And any clear-thinking person, especially someone young like Jade, I mean, physically, she’s like right out of central casting. You know, you refer to it as a marvel character. And that was right on the money.”

On what WWE saw her in her: “I mean, she’s just an amazing physical specimen. She’s a beautiful girl. Woman. I’m sorry. And she also has that. Something that transcends her looks in her physique and its charisma. And that’s what WWE saw in her, I’m sure. And I’m guessing she looked at WWE and said, okay, if I had to bet on my future, where would I place that bet?”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Strictly Business with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.