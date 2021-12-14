Eric Bischoff On Jeff Hardy’s WWE Release, Hardy Potentially Joining AEW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Jeff Hardy’s WWE release, Hardy potentially joining AEW and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Jeff Hardy’s WWE release and Hardy potentially joining AEW: “Here’s what I hope. I hope if Jeff needs help and if he’s got an issue – we don’t know, right? And it’s easy to assume based on Jeff’s history. By the way, I looked at the video footage from the match where Jeff walked out because I was just curious. I hope Jeff gets whatever help he needs. I hope he gets out of wrestling. I don’t want to see him go to AEW, and I don’t want to see him go back to WWE. I would hope for Jeff’s sake, Jeff doesn’t want to go back to WWE or doesn’t want to go to AEW.”

On why he thinks Jeff should walk away from wrestling: “There’s a time when, in order to heal and get healthy, and I don’t want to sound like Tony Robbins here – he’s only 47 years old. He’s young and still has a whole lifetime ahead of him. There’s a point when you’re struggling and having these situations you find yourself in over time and you’ve been struggling with the same issue over and over, yeah, you’ll have six months or a year where things are under control, then you fall back into it again. You have to ask yourself, is it time to change my world, change my environment, change what I do for a living? Is it time to change where I put my priorities? If being involved in this industry is at least not helping your situation, and possibly, making it more difficult, it’s time to walk away. He’s still young and has probably made a ton of money. Man, is it time to walk away and put your health and your family first?

“Being involved in this business, it happens. I’ve said this before in a more positive way, but there is no better rush than being out there in front of a live crowd, especially at big shows where you have 8, 10, 15, 50,000 people and that energy and vibe and adrenaline – that’s a rush you can’t get anywhere else. It’s addictive in its own way. If that addiction to that rush keeps Jeff in an environment and in a business that’s not healthy for him, it’s time to walk away and prioritize your family and own health. He’s got a long way to go, and I’m sure Jeff is capable of doing things outside of the ring that can contribute to the wrestling business. If he can find a healthy balance that way, God bless him. I’m fully supportive of that. But I hope he gets out of the business because clearly the business is not good for him, in my opinion. There’s a lot I don’t know. But from the outside looking in, it’s a safe bet that this business and all the things that come with it is not healthy for someone that has what appears to be the challenges that Jeff has.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.