Eric Bischoff Says He’ll Keep Working In Wrestling Until It’s Not Fun

Eric Bischoff says he’s still having fun in wrestling and when he’s not anymore, that’s when he’ll step away. Bischoff has been working with MLW as of late and he spoke about his future plans in an interview with Developmentally Speaking; you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On how long he plans to still stay involved in the business: “Well, you asked me how long I’m going to keep doing this — [I’ll do it] until it’s not fun. You know, once I get to the point where I don’t enjoy it, then I’ll definitely stop. I like doing a podcast like this because I like doing a podcast with somebody who’s starting out, or eager about the business, or already doing it but wants to take that next step. If there’s anything I can do to help with that, I love doing it.”

On being to help out smaller companies: “That’s why I go and show up at a local promotion, that’s why going to MLW this past weekend, that’s why I did that. And I have the added benefit of having a good time doing it. I still get to go out there and perform in front of a crowd and scratch that itch, to whatever degree it needs to be scratched, to go out there, put on a show, and be a performer.”