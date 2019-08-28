Eric Bischoff Discusses Keeping Arn Anderson On in WCW After Anderson Retired

– On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the decision to keep Arn Anderson on in a backstage capacity in WCW after Anderson was forced to retire due to injuries. Anderson announced his retirement from the ring in August of 1997 due to his history with neck and back injuries preventing him from continuing. Anderson then began working in a backstage capacity for the company and outside of a few tag matches where his physical involvement was very limited, that was the end for the Four Horsement enforcer.

Highlights from the discussion, plus the full podcast, are below:

On keeping Anderson with the company after he retired from the ring: “There was no doubt in my mind that we were gonna keep him. I had a lot of respect for Arn. Not only because of his knowledge, but his ability to manage certain situations. I know it’s going to sound ironic given the Sid Vicious story [of Arn and Sid getting into a fight] that we’re all very well aware of. But you know, when needed Arn was one of those go-to guys that could calm a situation down pretty easily, or get people that were having a hard time seeing eye-to-eye just settle down and start seeing eye-to-eye. He had great psychology. He could explain why a match had to happen the way it needed to happen, or a storyline needed to happen the way it needed to happen, or particularly a finish. One of the best finish guys in my opinion, that I had an opportunity to work with, no doubt about it. So no, there was not [any hesitation about keeping him on].”

On Bischoff feeling loyalty toward Anderson: “And besides that, I was loyal to Arn. He probably didn’t realize it as much at the time. Or he probably would have disagreed with it at the time because, you know, the way things went down sometimes in the ring or storyline-wise. But no, there was not even a moment of hesitation to make sure that he was taken care of.”

On bringing Anderson into management: “And it wasn’t just taking care of Arn, which was part of it for me because I was loyal to him, and wanted to recognize what he contributed to the business. But also [I] saw value in him backstage. I was concerned, to be fair … I was a little concerned about his ability to make the transition. It’s hard to go from being one of the boys and then all of a sudden becoming management. So I was concerned about that, but not about his ability to contribute.”

