Eric Bischoff On Kevin Dunn’s Future With WWE After Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Why He Thinks Dunn Will Leave

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Kevin Dunn’s future with WWE after Vince McMahon’s retirement, his prediction that Dunn will leave WWE, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Kevin Dunn’s future with WWE after Vince McMahon’s retirement: “Kevin’s got a shit ton of money in the bank. So, he’s not money motivated. He’s got enough for three lifetimes. He’s done this all. He’s been through this war. He’s been through all of the wars. He went through the drug trial, the Monday Night Wars and almost having to shut down. He’s gone through it all and now he’s in this. At one point, does a guy like Kevin Dunn go, ‘Fuck, I’ve got enough money, man, and I kinda dig Florida. This boat is sweet. Cocktail at the country club at two o’clock in the afternoon on Wednesdays, not a bad way to spend an afternoon, or I can go back to work and start over in terms of a process and continue to ride this thing.’ I think Kevin is one of those people that was there as much out of loyalty, maybe more so out of loyalty than he was out of money. Unless there’s something coming up that we don’t know about – like if there’s some big new way of shooting wrestling, if there’s new camera equipment or new technology….I think Kevin might stick around. But other than that, what’s the motivation?”

On his prediction that Dunn will leave WWE: “I think Kevin’s out. There’s my prediction. I think Kevin’s gonna walk. I can’t imagine at this stage of his life wanting to continue the grind when you’ve accomplished so much.”

