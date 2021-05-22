wrestling / News

Various News: Kevin Von Erich Pulls Out of The Gathering, Eric Bischoff Added, Cardona & Gage Trade Shots

May 21, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Eric Bischoff WWE Hall of Fame, WWE AEW Crossover

– Kevin Von Erich has pulled out of the Gathering convention in Charlotte, NC, scheduled to take place this July, because he didn’t want to wear a mask on the flight to Charlotte and didn’t want to have to take COVID-19 tests when leaving and returning to Hawaii.

David Crockett and Eric Bischoff have been added to the event, with Bischoff doing a Q&A.

– Matt Cardona and Nick Gage have been exchanging messages on Twitter teasing up a potential fight between the two.

More Trending Stories

article topics

Ashish

More Stories

loading