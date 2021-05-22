wrestling / News
Various News: Kevin Von Erich Pulls Out of The Gathering, Eric Bischoff Added, Cardona & Gage Trade Shots
– Kevin Von Erich has pulled out of the Gathering convention in Charlotte, NC, scheduled to take place this July, because he didn’t want to wear a mask on the flight to Charlotte and didn’t want to have to take COVID-19 tests when leaving and returning to Hawaii.
David Crockett and Eric Bischoff have been added to the event, with Bischoff doing a Q&A.
– Matt Cardona and Nick Gage have been exchanging messages on Twitter teasing up a potential fight between the two.
I’ve been getting a lot of tweets and messages about fighting @thekingnickgage. Why would I? We’re buds. We’re the Major Detolf Kollectors. #MDK @MajorWFPod pic.twitter.com/cJ1B1MTDDV
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 16, 2021
Whats this picture bro this isnt real i never even met you listen if we got a problem let me know because you know i got no problem fighting you or anyone so figure it out and get back to me bud MDK die slow https://t.co/K7TgOWRmNx
— Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) May 17, 2021
No heat bro. Well…Besides you doing a Pint Size All Stars figure instead of a Micro Brawlers figure. Micro Brawlers are perfect for the MDK! #MajorDetolfKollectors @MajorWFPod https://t.co/76IqPodJjB
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 19, 2021
Zack ryder whats good bud i aint heard from you did you figure it out or whats the deal the more i think about it the more i want to fight you and use my fists to cause physical harm to your face and body i have what they call "violent tendencies" my bad @TheMattCardona MDK
— Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) May 19, 2021
Hey bro. I’m in Hawaii now. When I get home, I’ll watch your @DarkSideOfRing episode. I’ve heard good things. But there’s no reason for you and I to fight. Maybe you can be a guest on @MajorWFPod. We’ll plug whatever you want. #MDK #MajorDetolfKollectors https://t.co/m4nkqukGrP
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 19, 2021
Hey @thekingnickgage…DM me your address bro. I want to personally mail you one of the @majorwfpod #MDK shirts! Everyone else can order on @PWTees! #MajorDetolfKollectors https://t.co/xGvOlLXZ0Q pic.twitter.com/4XHMmxMY4u
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 21, 2021
who is detolf you play to much zack ryder i thought we were cool but now im startin to think we got a problem for real so what that means is that if you wanna give me a shirt how bout you bring it to me in person on June 5 at gcw tos in atlantic city how bout that bud? MDK https://t.co/hj1vNC2sao
— Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) May 21, 2021
the more i think about it the more it weirds me out this ryder dude made an mdk shirt but it aint even mdk idk what the fuck it is its just weird the guys a weirdo june 5 come fight me weirdo @TheMattCardona REAL MDK ski mask way
— Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) May 21, 2021
