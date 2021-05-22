Various News: Kevin Von Erich Pulls Out of The Gathering, Eric Bischoff Added, Cardona & Gage Trade Shots

– Kevin Von Erich has pulled out of the Gathering convention in Charlotte, NC, scheduled to take place this July, because he didn’t want to wear a mask on the flight to Charlotte and didn’t want to have to take COVID-19 tests when leaving and returning to Hawaii.

David Crockett and Eric Bischoff have been added to the event, with Bischoff doing a Q&A.

– Matt Cardona and Nick Gage have been exchanging messages on Twitter teasing up a potential fight between the two.

I’ve been getting a lot of tweets and messages about fighting @thekingnickgage. Why would I? We’re buds. We’re the Major Detolf Kollectors. #MDK @MajorWFPod pic.twitter.com/cJ1B1MTDDV — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 16, 2021

Whats this picture bro this isnt real i never even met you listen if we got a problem let me know because you know i got no problem fighting you or anyone so figure it out and get back to me bud MDK die slow https://t.co/K7TgOWRmNx — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) May 17, 2021

No heat bro. Well…Besides you doing a Pint Size All Stars figure instead of a Micro Brawlers figure. Micro Brawlers are perfect for the MDK! #MajorDetolfKollectors @MajorWFPod https://t.co/76IqPodJjB — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 19, 2021

Zack ryder whats good bud i aint heard from you did you figure it out or whats the deal the more i think about it the more i want to fight you and use my fists to cause physical harm to your face and body i have what they call "violent tendencies" my bad @TheMattCardona MDK — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) May 19, 2021

Hey bro. I’m in Hawaii now. When I get home, I’ll watch your @DarkSideOfRing episode. I’ve heard good things. But there’s no reason for you and I to fight. Maybe you can be a guest on @MajorWFPod. We’ll plug whatever you want. #MDK #MajorDetolfKollectors https://t.co/m4nkqukGrP — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 19, 2021

who is detolf you play to much zack ryder i thought we were cool but now im startin to think we got a problem for real so what that means is that if you wanna give me a shirt how bout you bring it to me in person on June 5 at gcw tos in atlantic city how bout that bud? MDK https://t.co/hj1vNC2sao — Nick FN Gage (@thekingnickgage) May 21, 2021