Eric Bischoff Thinks LA Knight Is Going To Be A Massive Star, Says Cody Rhodes Is ‘The Guy’ Now

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his thoughts on LA Knight, the recent back-and-forth he had with Kevin Nash and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On who is WWE’s top star right now: “There’s probably multiple answers to that, there’s no wrong answer. I think about the future, LA Knight. I think LA Knight is going to end up being a massive star. He’s not yet. He’s a big star, he’s a huge star. But he’s not as big as he’s going to be in the future. So he is a massive star in the waiting room, right? Roman Reigns certainly is the man right now. That’s where the focus is. Cody’s [Rhodes] got to be the guy. As of right now, Cody is the future of WWE over the next 24 to 36 months, for sure. What happens after that, who knows? Injuries, other opportunities, other stars that come out of the woodwork, kind of like LA Knight has. Who knows what the future is? But I think the plans I would imagine — again, I don’t talk to anybody in WWE about creative stuff. But I would imagine most of the planning and the conversations are all around Cody and what’s going to happen at WrestleMania. And by that metric alone, I would say Cody.”

On LA Knight’s callback to a Kevin Nash promo during a recent SmackDown segment: “Yeah, I did, and it made me chuckle. You know, it’s a callback to one of the first promos that I think Kevin did. It might have been where he came in for the first night when he surprised me on stage at the announce desk. Yeah, yeah, I get it. I thought it was funny, mildly funny. So yeah, I’m aware of it. I think it’s comical. When I say ‘comical,’ I think it’s worth a chuckle, but I don’t think it’s worth anybody getting — I doubt Kevin Nash is sweating it. And I doubt LA is either. Kevin is very secure with Kevin.”

