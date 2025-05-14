Eric Bischoff Says Launching Real American Freestyle Is a Bit Like Taking Over WCW

Eric Bischoff sees a similarity between his involvement in Real American Freestyle Wrestling and the chance he had to take the reigns in WCW. Bischoff and Hulk Hogan are launching the freestyle wrestling promotion with Izzy Martinez, with the first event taking place on August 30th. Bischoff spoke with Ariel Helwani to promote the launch and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On launching the company: “You know, it’s a little bit like getting the opportunity to take over WCW. Although WCW was around before I got there. But I had the unique opportunity to try and turn that company around and did, which is almost the same thing of what we’re doing here. For me, it amounts to the opportunity to build something, and to do something that no one else has ever done.”

On his love for freestyle wrestling: “I was never really any good, on my best day I was pretty average. “But I loved it, and I got to know the people in it, and really respect them for being the individuals they are, and just how tough, how physically demanding and tough these athletes are. So when Hulk gave me a call…it was like ‘Wait a minute. You mean you want to know if I’m interested in an opportunity to help build a new sport…to build a new opportunity and create a new professional sports league, something that’s never been done before in this category? Oh hell yeah, count me in. And I couldn’t be more grateful.'”