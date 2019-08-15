Eric Bischoff on How Lex Luger Didn’t Find Out About World Title Win on 100th Nitro Until the Day It Happened

– As previously reported, Eric Bischoff on this week’s edition of 83 Weeks discussed the 100th episode of WCW Monday Nitro, which is the night Hollywood Hogan dropped the world title to Lex Luger before Road Wild 1996. According to Bischoff, Luger didn’t find out about the title change until the day it happened to keep the surprise for the show hidden and to prevent leaks to the “dirt sheets.” Below are some highlights.

Eric Bischoff on Lex Luger’s promo ability: “The content of the promo — Lex in particular — it would’ve been laid out for him. Lex wasn’t an improv kind of a character. Some guys were, some guys weren’t. Lex was capable of going out and cutting a great promo but generally needed a pretty clear direction, and he was — he didn’t get a word-for-word script like you would in a feature film or television show, but he was given pretty specific bullet points and direction. And he knew his story. Lex had great talent, you know. He was better at cutting promos than some people give him credit for during that time, but he still needed a pretty good direction.”

Bischoff on when Luger found out he was winning the belt: “Probably not for sure until day of and that’s not because we weren’t thinking ahead or because we didn’t trust Lex or for any other reason than as a general because it was live and because we wanted to surprise the audience as best we could, most of that stuff we kept pretty close to the vest. Unless it was absolutely necessary to share it, we didn’t until the day of. And this isn’t — we’re not going to go to Lex and go, ‘OK Lex,’ go to him a week beforehand because we wanted to make sure he was good with it. Pretty sure we could’ve told him 20 minutes before the match that he was going to go over, and he’d have been just fine. But we kept this pretty close to the vest because we wanted to keep the surprise intact as best we could. So, you had people stooging stuff out to dirt sheet writers so they could stay in favor, but kind of used to that. Still exists to this day. It still exists to this day.”

Bischoff on the leaks to the dirt sheets: “Most of them are so bad. They’re so off, so ridiculous, but you know, just part of the business I guess. You have those peripheral parasites that live off the fringes of the industry, and they live off rumors and innuendo as you like to refer to it. And if they don’t really have them, they make them up.”

