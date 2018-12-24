Eric Bischoff On How Long In Advance The Sting vs. Hulk Hogan Angle Was Planned Out

Eric Bischoff was a recent guest on the Sarah O’Connell Show (transcript via Wrestling Inc) and discussed how long in advance he had the Sting vs. Hulk Hogan angle planned out…

“With Sting, we planned that one 12 months out. Now, I’m not gonna lie, we didn’t say, ‘okay, we’re gonna start this on this date, and 12 months later, it’s gonna end.’ We started it knowing that it was kind of open-ended. We didn’t know how long that build was gonna be effective, so we kind of kept it open. But, as we got deeper and deeper into it, we realized that it was really something that could sustain itself very easily, so we were in no rush to end that storyline or that character.”