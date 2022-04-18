Eric Bischoff Looks Back On The Steiner Brothers “Torturing” A Referee

Eric Bischoff served as a guest on WWE’s After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves. During the episode, he recalled first meeting the Steiner Brothers, who were giving a referee a hard time (via Wrestling Inc).

On The Steiner Brothers messing with a referee: “Shortly after I joined WCW in 1991, it might have been my very first pay-per-view actually, and I showed up, everything was new to me,” Bischoff said. “I didn’t know any of the talent. Everything was new and exciting and I was intimidated by most of it, and at that pay-per-view, we had to use that wrestling mat room as our dressing area. I show up, I find a cornerback away from everybody because I was intimidated, just wanted to keep my head down, keep my job, not upset anybody.

“I’m in there in the corner dressing getting ready and I look over, and the Steiner Brothers are torturing this referee, I mean, torturing him. Stretching him, bending him, squeezing him, breaking him until they got tired of it, and they wrapped him up like a mummy in gaff tape and left him in the corner. I’m thinking to myself, ‘this is going to be fun. I can’t wait to work with these two guys.’ That was my first impression of the Steiner Brothers.”

On becoming good friends with Rick: “Subsequently, I went on to become really good friends with Rick,” Bischoff said. “Rick and I took a real and very special hunting trip up to the Yukon, just south of the arctic circle. We were up there for 10 days and 2 weeks, it was just amazing, I’ve had a lot of great experiences with Rick. Scott, I didn’t hang out with so much, personally. Scott was always a little different, it’s kind of like hanging out with a hand grenade, eventually, it’s going to go bad.”