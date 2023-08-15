On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about the main event of WWE SummerSlam and what WWE does next. The match saw Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Title over Jey Uso in the Tribal Combat match thanks to outside interference from Jimmy Uso. You can check out the highlights below:

On WWE analyzing what to do next: “Perhaps they’re looking at the execution of the turn and going, ‘You know, we could have done that better. We could have done that differently.’ To your point early on in this this podcast, can you go back and think of anything that you could have done differently? I’m sure they’re going back and analyzing. And even while it was happening, you know, there’s a lot of very, very, very experienced, talented, creative people back there watching in gorilla. I would not be surprised if back in gorilla, they were watching along with everybody else going, ‘Oh, that was flat.’ No big deal. An error in the bottom of the third, or at the end of the first act as the case may be. ‘Great, there’s another inning coming up. Let’s get the team together. Let’s focus, and let’s move on.'”

On his opinion of the match at SummerSlam: “I — look, bump in the road. I don’t even know if it was a bump. You know, they ran over an empty can. I made a little noise. All right, let’s move on. So I’m still very, very optimistic. But I was let down. I thought that that match to me was the least interesting and compelling thing on the entire card. Everything else on that card was better than the main event.”

