Eric Bischoff Makes Cameo on AEW Dynamite, Bischoff and Tony Khan Comment
Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, and both Bischoff and Tony Khan took to social media to comment. Bischoff appeared during tonight’s Town Hall Meeting between the Inner Circle as “Eric B. from Cody, Wymoing” to ask some questions.
Tony Khan posted to Twitter to say:
“It’s great to have [Bischoff] visiting us at #AEWDynamite! It’s always great to see Eric, and it’s nice to have Eric back on TNT participating with Chris Jericho and MJF in the Inner Circle Town Hall!”
Bischoff responded to Khan and praised MJF, as you can see below along with video of the segment:
Thanks to you and your team Tony! https://t.co/VAwEiCFz21
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 29, 2020
.@The_MJF is the shit.
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) October 29, 2020
