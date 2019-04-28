Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Told About Mick Foley Losing His Ear In Infamous Match With Vader

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, Conrad Thompson asked Bischoff about how he heard about Mick Foley losing his ear in his infamous match with Vader in Germany. Bischoff said that he got a phone call about the incident shortly after it happened.

“I got a phone call right after it happened and I can’t remember who called me, it would have been one of the agents that was on the road, but I remember him describing what happened and Mick having to pick up his ear and take it to the back and not knowing if he could have it re-attached or not,” Bischoff said. “It was just, I shook my head. And again, I think it was one of those mishaps, I think it occurred when Mick was trying to go through the ropes and get himself hung up in the middle of ropes around his neck and something went wrong and ended up ripping his ear off. But again, it was just another one of those crazy Mick Foley stories. Primarily because Mick was just, his style of wrestling was so extreme at that point, and hardcore, and he was just putting himself through such crazy shit. But yeah, I got the phone call from overseas almost right after it happened.”

If using the above quote, please credit the 83 Weeks podcast with an h/t to 411mania.com.