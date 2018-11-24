Eric Bischoff Reflects on Mick Foley and Vader’s Violent Matches in WCW, Says Him Not Liking That Type of Brutality Is One of the Reasons Foley Left

– During the October 21 edition of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about Mick Foley and his brutal matches with Vader in WCW in the 1990s. Below are some highlights (Transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Bischoff on Mick Foley vs. Vader on WCW Saturday Night in 1993: “Obviously I remember it because of its intensity, and you are right, there were people that were justifiably concerned that Cactus Jack was hurt badly. We knew that he was hurt, but there is a difference between being hurt and being hurt badly. There was a few moments of concern about that, and look, it wasn’t my kind of match. I recognized it for its brutality, but even back then–this was long before I ever really thought about creative, I really didn’t think of creative, I was only focused more on what I was hired to be focused on and I didn’t know anything about laying matches or storylines, it was just never in my wheelhouse, so I knew what I liked and what I didn’t like, and to me that went too far.”

Bischoff on Foley wanting to push the limits of brutal matches: “Part of that was Mick Foley loved that type of action, which was one of the reasons why he left WCW because it was one of the areas Mick and I disagreed on and he ended up leaving. Mick Foley liked those kinds of matches. He loved the brutal, dangerous, almost death-defying matches. He would hurt himself regularly. He got to the point where he would put himself in situations where he was putting himself in great risk and putting the company in great risk in the long run. This match was the beginning of that evolution of Mick Foley. He loved those kind of matches and Vader was an opponent that could certainly facilitate it.”