Eric Bischoff On Mike Tyson’s AEW Appearance, Says He’s a Fan of Tyson, Whether WWE Will React to It

On the latest After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff weighed in on the news that Mike Tyson will be appearing at AEW Double or Nothing. As announced last week, Tyson will appear at this weekend’s PPV to present the TNT Championship to the winner of the Cody vs. Lance Archer match. Tyson has been making waves with reports that he may return to the boxing ring to face Evander Holyfield, and Bischoff said that the whole thing was very good for AEW because of Tyson’s name value.

Bischoff added that he doesn’t think WWE will try to counteract to the appearance, noting that WWE doesn’t “react that way” to companies like AEW, TNA or the like doing big things. You can see highlights and the full video below:

On reports Tyson is going to return to the boxing ring: “I’m a fan of Mike Tyson. I’ve watched his boxing videos. [whistles] Mind-boggling. At his age, he’s scary as a boxer. As a person — did you ever see his documentaries that he did? I think it was on A&E … Mike is — you know, if you know Mike Tyson’s history, the way he grew up, how he grew up, what he had to overcome. He’s a fascinating person to me. And — look, he’s got his own baggage, you know? I’m not even gonna go into it. We all know what it is. But he’s overcome that. And he’s evolved, and he’s a gentle person, I think, that just happens to be one of the scariest people that ever laced up a pair of boxing gloves.

“So I’m looking forward if he’s gonna get involved — what is he, 53 or something like that? I’m looking forward to it if it happens. I think rumor is he’s going to fight Evander Holyfield, which is awesome I think. I think they’ll have a blast doing it, I think fans will eat it up.”

On Tyson appearing at AEW Double or Nothing: “As far far him appearing in AEW? Good for them, you know? Mike Tyson is a big name still. He’s all over social media. Hell, he was in the movie [The] Hangover. So you know, come on! He’s a cool dude, and I’m happy to hear that he’s gonna be on AEW. I may tune in just because of that.”

On if he thinks WWE will counter-program against Tyson with a big name celebrity: “I don’t, I don’t. Again, I still don’t believe that WWE reacts that way to news like Mike Tyson, or TNA going live on January 4th [2010]. They pretty much stick to their plans. So they may strategically or tactically adjust some of their long-term plans accordingly. That would be my guess, I don’t know that, but I would I would be pretty confident that that would be the case. But do I think anyone’s sitting in a room right now going ‘Oh my god! Mike Tyson’s gonna be in AEW? What are we gonna do? Oh my god, who should we book?’ I don’t think those conversations are taking place.”

